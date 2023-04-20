Police in Bulawayo have arrested five miners for reportedly beating up a colleague to death claiming that he had stolen their jackhammer.

Denage Moyo died from injuries while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Independence Day where he had been rushed for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the five men were with three others who are still at large.

“Police have arrested Patrick Sibanda a male adult aged 42, Godfrey Zulu aged 54, Alick Zulu aged 44 both from Thuli Outspan Farm, Bulawayo, Arnold Nkiwane aged 24 years of Talisman Mine, Mthombothemba, Bulawayo and Welshman Ncube a male adult aged 22 of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo.

“This follows the murder of Denage Moyo a male adult aged 36 of Mthombothemba who was employed as a mine worker at Bonzo mine, Hopefountain,” said Inspector Ncube.

It is alleged that on Monday at around 12 PM, the now deceased and his friend a male adult aged 28 were walking along a road that passes through Tiles Mine on their way to do their mining activities in a nearby valley.

“They were approached by eight accused persons who alleged that they had stolen their jackhammer. The accused persons assaulted them with logs and stones all over their bodies,” said Ncube.

Inspector Ncube added that the now-deceased suffered severe head and back injuries and was referred to UBH by an unknown well-wisher and he died yesterday at around 3AM.

His friend sustained minor injuries and he did not seek medical attention.

Zwnews