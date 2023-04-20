Zimbabwean Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and local business executives will feature in today’s Zimbabwe Capital Markets Conference at the London Stock Exchange.

This has US$3.6 trillion market capitalisation, a big doorway to growth, enabling companies to raise capital and investors to build their portfolios across a range of global markets.

The conference, organised by Financial Markets Indaba, Bard Santner Markets Inc and the government, is designed to leverage capital markets for investment, development and savings.

The LSE is at the heart of business where ideas meet capital and become reality.

Whether you’re a business seeking greater horizons, a government with an ambitious sustainability agenda, or a pension fund seeking returns for your client, LSE provide the flexibility to make the connections people need and create real impact.

It offers its customers extensive access to capital markets and liquidity across multiple asset classes.

LSE operates a broad range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products and foreign exchange markets.

LSE is home to several capital formation and execution venues – London Stock Exchange, AIM, and Turquoise.

Zwnews