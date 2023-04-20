President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived at Mhondoro Rural Hospital to commission the health institution.

It is expected to be one of the most sought after hospital in the Mashonaland West Province.

The rehabilitation of the hospital was carried out as part of Zimplats’s

corporate social responsibility drive.

Zimplats, with its Local Enterprise Development Partners (LEDS), took part in the construction and equipping of new kitchen block; refurbishment of main building and maternity ward; construction and equipping of a theatre building, provision of mortuary equipment; construction of three staff houses, and drilling and equipping of new borehole.

