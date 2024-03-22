We’ll block any attempt by Mnangagwa to run for 3rd term, CCC

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rival group sympathetic to former leader Nelson Chamisa says it has resolved to thwart any attempt by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to run for a third term.
Apparently, the party has asserted that James Timba is charge of the party in the interim.
This announcement seems to neutralize a recent dramatic proclamation by one of the warring factions fronted by self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu that Welshman Ncube is the interim rotational leader of the party supported by Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore.
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi told a press briefing yesterday that the Citizens National Assembly (CNA)’s January resolutions are subsisting and holding.
“The CNA reconfirmed its resolution of the 31st of January on the leadership of the party and dismissed with contempt, the delusional claims by Welshman Ncube et al, that the party is under the leadership of the Supreme Court nullified MDC 2019 leadership structure,” Mkhwananzi says.
“For the avoidance of doubt Senator Jameson Zvidzai Timba is in charge of all party affairs through the administrative bureau. The party has no recognized position of acting president or a standing committee structure.”
Below is the CCC press statement
21 March 2024
PRESS RELEASE FOLLOWING THE MEETING OF THE CITIZENS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Fellow citizens, today the party’s Citizens National Assembly (CNA) met in Harare to deliberate several issues concerning the party and the nation at large.
They among the deliberations of the CNA were the party’s legislative and local government agenda towards addressing the growing political and economic crisis in the country.
The CNA further deliberated and resolved on key interventions and responses to the schemes and devices of the authoritarian regime in Harare aimed at shrinking the democratic space and thwarting the alternative voice of the opposition.
Further, the CNA noted the mischievous attempts by ZANU PF to subvert the constitution of the land through an illegal 3rd Presidential term agenda. This, it was resolved, will be RESISTED.
RESOLUTIONS
The following key resolutions were adopted by the Citizens National Assembly;
Parliament
Local Government
1. Devolution
II.Decentralisation
III.Development
IV.Modernisation
V.Transformation
The programs under these key priority areas shall inform the operations and functioning of the CCC parliamentary and local government caucuses henceforth.
The CNA reconfirmed its resolution of the 31st of January on the leadership of the party and dismissed with contempt, the delusional claims by Welshman Ncube et al, that the party is under the leadership of the Supreme Court nullified MDC 2019 leadership structure.
For the avoidance of doubt Senator Jameson Zvidzai Timba is in charge of all party affairs through the administrative bureau.
The party has no recognized position of acting president or a standing committee structure.
Further, the CNA ratified the expansion of the Administrative bureau to include heads of the several bureaus of the party and confirmed the following appointments made by the party leader;
I. Hon. Agency Gumbo – Head of Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Bureau
Il. Hon. Ropafadzo Makumire -Head of Local Government Bureau
III. Mr. Leslie Mukurazhizha – Head of Finance and Fundraising Bureau
IV. Mr. Mudzingwa – Head of People With Disabilities Bureau
The CNA resolved that the Organising Bureau must continue to engage and mobilise the citizens towards the ultimate goal of creating a government based on the will of the people.
CCC Communications Bureau
A 27-year-old teacher from Nsezi Secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South Province, is making… Read More
Image: News24 The South African National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over to… Read More
What should be a sanctuary for Nyarai Chadoko has become a relentless nightmare filled with… Read More
The allure of Brazil's national football team, with its iconic yellow shirts and samba football… Read More
Social media personality Chipo The Troublecauser, real name Donna Chasaya, can breathe a sigh of… Read More
Zimbabwe's cricket team has secured a place in the final of the African Games with… Read More