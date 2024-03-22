We’ll block any attempt by Mnangagwa to run for 3rd term, CCC

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rival group sympathetic to former leader Nelson Chamisa says it has resolved to thwart any attempt by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to run for a third term.

Apparently, the party has asserted that James Timba is charge of the party in the interim.

This announcement seems to neutralize a recent dramatic proclamation by one of the warring factions fronted by self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu that Welshman Ncube is the interim rotational leader of the party supported by Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi told a press briefing yesterday that the Citizens National Assembly (CNA)’s January resolutions are subsisting and holding.

“The CNA reconfirmed its resolution of the 31st of January on the leadership of the party and dismissed with contempt, the delusional claims by Welshman Ncube et al, that the party is under the leadership of the Supreme Court nullified MDC 2019 leadership structure,” Mkhwananzi says.

“For the avoidance of doubt Senator Jameson Zvidzai Timba is in charge of all party affairs through the administrative bureau. The party has no recognized position of acting president or a standing committee structure.”

Below is the CCC press statement

21 March 2024

PRESS RELEASE FOLLOWING THE MEETING OF THE CITIZENS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Fellow citizens, today the party’s Citizens National Assembly (CNA) met in Harare to deliberate several issues concerning the party and the nation at large.

They among the deliberations of the CNA were the party’s legislative and local government agenda towards addressing the growing political and economic crisis in the country.

The CNA further deliberated and resolved on key interventions and responses to the schemes and devices of the authoritarian regime in Harare aimed at shrinking the democratic space and thwarting the alternative voice of the opposition.

Further, the CNA noted the mischievous attempts by ZANU PF to subvert the constitution of the land through an illegal 3rd Presidential term agenda. This, it was resolved, will be RESISTED.

RESOLUTIONS

The following key resolutions were adopted by the Citizens National Assembly;

It was resolved that whilst waiting to transit to the NEW the party in parliament and local government shall pursue an agenda anchored on the following key priority areas;

Parliament

The economy and its management

II. Drought mitigation and Food security

III. Health and education delivery system

IV. Political and Electoral Reforms

V.Devolution

Local Government

1. Devolution

II.Decentralisation

III.Development

IV.Modernisation

V.Transformation

The programs under these key priority areas shall inform the operations and functioning of the CCC parliamentary and local government caucuses henceforth.

Leadership

The CNA reconfirmed its resolution of the 31st of January on the leadership of the party and dismissed with contempt, the delusional claims by Welshman Ncube et al, that the party is under the leadership of the Supreme Court nullified MDC 2019 leadership structure.

For the avoidance of doubt Senator Jameson Zvidzai Timba is in charge of all party affairs through the administrative bureau.

The party has no recognized position of acting president or a standing committee structure.

Further, the CNA ratified the expansion of the Administrative bureau to include heads of the several bureaus of the party and confirmed the following appointments made by the party leader;

I. Hon. Agency Gumbo – Head of Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Bureau

Il. Hon. Ropafadzo Makumire -Head of Local Government Bureau

III. Mr. Leslie Mukurazhizha – Head of Finance and Fundraising Bureau

IV. Mr. Mudzingwa – Head of People With Disabilities Bureau

Citizens Engagement

The CNA resolved that the Organising Bureau must continue to engage and mobilise the citizens towards the ultimate goal of creating a government based on the will of the people.

CCC Communications Bureau