BREAKING NEWS: SA Speaker of Parliament hands self over to police amid corruption probe

Image: News24

The South African National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over to the police at Pretoria Central.

On Thursday, she announced that she was taking special leave amid a corruption and money laundering probe when she was Defence Minister.

The South African Police section, The Hawks raided her home this week.

Zwnews

22nd March 2024

