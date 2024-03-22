BREAKING NEWS: SA Speaker of Parliament hands self over to police amid corruption probe

Image: News24
The South African National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over to the police at Pretoria Central.
On Thursday, she announced that she was taking special leave amid a corruption and money laundering probe when she was Defence Minister.
The South African Police section, The Hawks raided her home this week.
Zwnews
