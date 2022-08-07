Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Wedza chairperson, a geography teacher, Blessing Munetsi has been selected for the US Fulbright Scholarship.

The Fulbright Program, including the Fulbright–Hays Program, is one of several United States Cultural Exchange Programs with the goal to improve intercultural relations, cultural diplomacy, and intercultural competence between the people of the United States and other countries.

This is to be achieved through the exchange of persons, knowledge, and skills.

Applicants this scholarship must have a conferred bachelor’s degree or equivalent before the start of the grants.

In the creative and performing arts, four years of professional training and/ or experience meets the basic eligibility requirement.

ARTUZ expressed pleasure over Munetsi’s selection.

“Congratulations to our Wedza district Chairperson Blessing Munetsi for being selected to be part of the prestigious US Fulbright Scholarship.

“Munetsi is a Geography teacher and a holder of 2 Masters degrees.

“We wish Blessing a successful academic endeavour,” says ARTUZ.

