President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is visiting the Zion Christian Church ZCC Defe Dopota where he is attending church service.

He is accompanied by the first Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, ZCC is celebrating Zuva raSamere Big Sunday, in commemoration of their Church Founder, Samuel Mutendi.

Thousands are in attendance including ZCC members from Botswana, SA, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and other African countries.

According to Bishop Mutendi, for the past 46yrs, ZCC has been gathering at similar events, where they solemnly pay attention to the word of God.

Zwnews