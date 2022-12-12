Prominent socialite Mai Titi, whose real name is Felistas Murata, is drowning in debt following her recent extravagant wedding which didn’t in fact go well.

Her wedding with estranged husband Tinashe Maphosa barely lasted four months.

Meanwhile, Mai TT is pleading with people she owes money to give her some more time to cover her debts.

Mai Titi might have bitten more than what she could chew by borrowing heavily in anticipation that Maphosa would cover the debts after the wedding.

Unfortunately, Maphosa was not equal to the task either and he went ‘underground’ leaving Mai TT with the burden to cover the debts on her own.

Her creditors are now worried, as they think she may be trying to evade responsibility.

Apparently, in an attempt to affirm her honesty, Mai Titi wrote an open letter to her creditors:

“Ndozviziva ndinemari dzevanhu handisati ndapedza kubhadhara munhuwese. Please bear with me handisikusI kuwana mari zhinji semafungiro amurikuita kuti ndatove millionaire no.

“Yandiri kushandira ndirikungobhadhara , mukandiona ndakachena handisi kuzvispoila, ndrikutospoilwao.

“Every cent I’m getting here ndirikukamura kuvanhu vandinenge ndakwanisa. Ndoona vamwe vachiuya kuzoposter kumaghost sema hidey. I know very well I’m owing .

“Don’t worry handina kwandotizira kuuya kuno kutoshandira imimi. Ndipeio nguva mese ndinokupay vamwe vazhinji ndambozama ndosaka ndrikugarisa kuitira pandodzoka.

“Handidi kuve ne anoti ndine chikwereti chake.

“Handisikuzorora I’m trying my best kufamba haisi luxury kushanda kuti zviite.”

Zwnews