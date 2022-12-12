CONTROVERSIAL television personality, Lee-Anne Bernard, has revealed that she is 4 months’ pregnant.

She will reveal whether the kid is a boy or girl on Christmas Eve at a function in Harare.

“I am four months pregnant and have been concealing it. “Everyone around me wants to know who the father is,” she said.

Lee-Anne promised to reward friends who will correctly guess the sex of the baby.

The former television personality, a mother of three, also promised to disclose the person responsible for her pregnancy at the party.

In January 2022, Lee Anne Bernard announced that she was engaged to Lincoln Benyure. She told H-Metro that they had moved in together after the engagement.

After she tweeted news of the engagement, she received backlash from Twitter users who said she had “snatched” someone else’s husband. The claims started after a Twitter user @ministermjolo said the man Lee Ann Bernard was saying was her lover was married with kids and even have a 3 week old baby.

Asked if her fiance had broken up with his ex-lover Bernard said:

“His break-up was never my business. I told him I have nothing to do with his past, so we never discussed heartbreaks.”

On 18 February 2022, Lee Ann Bernard announced that she and Lincoln Benyure had gone their separate ways. She tweeted:

Linc and I have decided to go our separate ways amicably…it surely was a very short journey of love. Let love lead . I wish him well and have no regrets whatsoever. cheers to another chapter in my life!!!!

agencies