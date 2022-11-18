The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has urged the Harare City Council (HCC) to prioritize the cleaning and removal of garbage at bus terminals across the city.

PAZ says the situation has deteriorated hence, the call for such intervention for the health of passengers.

HCC has been criticised for continuing to dump waste near houses in Mbare with residents organisations calling on the local government authority to stop it!

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) once accused the local authority of dumping waste at an undesignated point in Mbare saying the garbage is creating a serious health hazard to residents.

In July this year, Mbare residents petitioned Harare City Council over the issue but the city fathers ignored the petition.

CHRA called on the City of Harare to urgently comply with Mbare residents’ request which is in accordance with section 70 (1) of the Environmental Management Act 20:27.

The cited section states that “No person shall discharge or dispose of any waste in a manner that causes environmental pollution or ill health to any person.”

CHRA also cited section 73 of the Zimbabwean Constitution which provides that every citizen has a right to a clean environment.

Meanwhile, the local authority has been under fire from residents over what they call neglect of bus terminals across town.

In most cases, infrastructure at bus terminals have broken down, exposing commuters to harsh weather conditions such as baking sun and rain.

Apparently, there has been blame game between the local authority and central government over service delivery.

Zwnews