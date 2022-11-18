President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be installed as Gwanda State University Chancellor (GSU) today.

Apparently, he will preside over the installation of the Vice Chancellor and the university’s inaugural graduation ceremony.

Running under the theme, ‘Opening up endless possibilities for Zimbabwe through Education 5.0’ the university will see 15 graduands being capped by the President.

GSU is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe.

The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place.

The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares farm at Filabusi.

Zwnews