Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) presenter Eric Knight says he once told his former bosses to keep the national broadcaster a people’s institution not a party institution.

Knight says his then bosses did not listen to the words of advice and instead labelled them as traitors.

He was responding to reports that ZBC workers have not been paid for some time, to the extent of demanding to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The workers raised a lot of issues related to conditions of service.

And Knight believes that the situation would not have been this bad had his advice been taken up.

Apparently, ZBC has reportedly been turned into a mouthpiece of the ruling party ZANU PF.

Former ZANU PF legislator for Chivi South Killer Zivhu recently lambasted ZBC workers for siding with the ‘enemy’ when other government workers demand better pay and working conditions.

He said ZBC workers label fellow workers sellouts when they demand better pay.

Zwnews