The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case which occurred in Ngundu, Chivi, on 22 September 2022 at around 1330 hours, where two grade one pupils aged seven and six allegedly fought over a pencil.

This took place when they were on their way home from school.

One of the pupils sustained severe injuries and succumbed to the injuries on 05 October 2022.

Meanwhile, cases of bullying are common in the country, and in some instances they get fatal.

Zwnews