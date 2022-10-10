Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the winds of change is sweeping across Southern Africa as seen by developments in Malawi and Zambia.

“There is a wind of democratic change in Southern Africa. First it was Malawi, then it was Zambia, now a brand new party in Lesotho has shaken the country.

“Next year it will be Zimbabwe gaining its second independence. Then in 2024 we the people of SA will remove the ANC,” he says.

Maimane recently launched his own political party, Build One South Africa (BOSA).

He believes that BOSA has all it takes to remove the African National Congress from power.

Zwnews