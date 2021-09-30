President Paul Kagame has said Rwanda is in urgent need of teachers and Zimbabweans qualify for the job.

Kagame said this while addressing delegates at the ongoing Rwanda-Zimbabwe Conference in Kigali.

Said Kagame;

“…before equipment I want peolpe. I think Zimbabwe can offer us good teachers. So please work on that with the sense of urgency. Whatever number you find of quality teachers we can absorb. Because we need them urgently,” he reiterated.