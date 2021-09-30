The Famine Early Warning System Network, (FEWSNET), a leading provider of information and analysis on food security says maize prices rose in September.

According to FEWSNET, September maize prices rose 10-15% (in Zimdollars) at markets it monitored.

Impact is felt most in deficit-prone areas, as harvests run low and people start to rely on markets, says FEWSNET.

The body says September food insecurity was ‘minimal’ in most parts of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the country is generally food insecure.

Millions are said to be in need of food aid across the country.

The World Food Programme have been assisting people in rural and urban areas.

Zwnews