Lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has facilitated the release of 9 journalists who were detained at the Harare Central Police station.

ZLHR says the journalists were arrested at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices, for reasons yet to be disclosed.

The arrested scribes include

Thomas Madhuku, Nyashadzashe Ndoro, Robert Tapfumaneyi, Marshal Bwanya, Gaddaffi Wells, Adrian Maratu, Tongai Mwenje, Tinashe Muringai and one more.