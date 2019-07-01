We Have The 3 “Missing” Planes, Come See Them: Air Zim

National airliner, Air Zimbabwe, has dismissed reports that three of its planes are missing.

The follows a report by the Auditor General, Mildred Chiri, that three MA60 aircraft were not accounted for.

Air Zimbabwe spokesman Tafadzwa Mazonde told ZimLive on Monday that the report is false. He said:

It’s a poor reportage. The planes are here, anyone is free to come and see them. What is missing are some documents on the planes that speak to their existence at Air Zimbabwe, either by way of Agreement of Sale or Lease Agreement. The aircraft were provided to Air Zimbabwe by the government as part of shareholder support. So, all the necessary paperwork is with the government, not Air Zimbabwe, hence the query from the Auditor General.

The three MA60 planes have reportedly broken down and are grounded as a result.

