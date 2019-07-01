The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned those planning to block roads during an anticipated stay away from that the law will be applied against them without fear of favor. In a statement, the ZRP said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores members of the public to remain peaceful and ignore social media calls by some individuals or groups to engage in violence or disruption of the public’s socio-economic activities.

Police are aware that some unruly youths have been influenced to block roads, burn tyres in some towns.

In this regard, the law will be applied without fear or favour on anyone who engages in any form of violence, intimidation or threats.

-Agencies