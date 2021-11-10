President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be commissioning The Jopa-Kopa Road upgrade today.

The road was finished recently, after have had been badly damaged by Cyclone Idai.

Meanwhile, reports from the province are that all is set for the official launch of the highway at Kopa growth point where Mnangagwa is set to address thousands of Chimanimani residents and party supporters.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF says its 2018 Manifesto & NDS1 are clear on the pledge to modernise roads.

The party adds that this feeds into its & Gvt thrust to set up rural industry systems so that ‘No one Must be left behind.

