Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team chairperson Walter Mzembi says they are working hand in hand with the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa in their quest to make sure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF party are removed from power.

Speaking during a press conference this afternoon, Mzembi disclosed that him, Kasukuwere and Chamisa had a length conversation yesterday on the way forward.

“We can disclose that myself, President Kasukuwere and Nelson Chamisa we had a lengthy conversation yesterday, there is nothing more superior than Generational consensus,” Dr Mzembi.

Speaking at the same event, Kasukuwere said he has a strong rural base: “I am in direct contact with the Rural voters daily and the Zanu pf trucks are also doing a very good job.”

He lambasted Mnangagwa for what he coined cowardice trying to defranchise one opponent out of many daring him to the ring.

“There are 11 candidates, why is he focusing on one candidate alone, Besides me and him come a long way, let’s just finish this thing so that the country can move on,” he said.

Commenting on the recently signed Patriotic Bill, Kasukuwere said: “We will remove this piece of legislation.”

Zwnews