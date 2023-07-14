ZANU PF aspiring candidate for Bikita South, Energy Mutodi, has reportedly been caught on tape admitting firing his gun to disperse Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters at Baradzanwa on July 6, 2023.

In a video posted on a local online publication, the voice said to be of Mutodi vows that next time someone will die.

He mocked CCC leader Nelson Chamisa for addressing only a handful of supporters on the day saying many had ran for their dear lives.

Apparently a police report was made against him, but he has not been arrested.

https://twitter.com/zimlive/status/1679816464725860353/mediaviewer