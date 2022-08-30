The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has vowed not to let Zimbabwe which came via the barrel of the gun, go using the pen (elections).

The ruling party says it fought for the country’s independence, sovereignty and the right to self determination adding that should never be surrendered.

“We fought for our Independence, Sovereignty & right to Self-Determination.

“We won the right to run our affairs in 1980 after a protracted Liberation Struggle.

“We will never betray that 42 years later. Elections are ours for our people not outsiders,” says the ruling party.

This follows a demand made by Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa that the United Nations should supervise the forthcoming polls set for next year.

However, ZANU-PF says Zimbabweans will supervise the elections and not the UN or any other country.

“In 2023 we will have elections in Zimbabwe and no one can stop those elections.

“Zimbabweans will supervise those elections, not UN or any other country,” says ZANU-PF.

Zwnews