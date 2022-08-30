The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has rubbished reports by some sections of the media suggesting that opposition activist Thokozani Khupe has been arrested.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said such reports are not true, saying the former Movement for Democratic Change Tsvangirai leader has not been picked by police as alleged.

FALSE REPORT ON ALLEGED ARREST OF THOKOZANI KHUPE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a story circulating on social media platforms linked to Citizen Coalition for Change Bulawayo’s Swithern Chirowodza that Dr. Thokozani Khupe and other CCC activists were arrested as totally false.

The Police has not effected any arrest on Khupe and associates. The false story is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. It is totally wrong for politicians to claim arrest by Zimbabwe Republic Police in false circumstances.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in actual fact impounded a South African registered Toyota Hilux registration number JW15PT GP belonging to Joubert Maplanka (64) for failure to produce a valid Temporary Import Permit at the 98km peg along Bulawayo- Plumtree Road.

The vehicle has been in Zimbabwe since July 2021 and the TIP is no longer valid. Thokozani Khupe later came aboard a different vehicle and was not arrested at all.

We continue to urge journalists to verify information obtained from purported reliable sources before publishing such stories.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] To the Commissioner General of Police

Police General Headquarters

Zwnews