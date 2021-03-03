The recently elected Zanu PF Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) has hit out at a rival camp that is reportedly working in cahoots with a section of online media outlets to cook up denigrating stories ‘which are detrimental to the well-being of the party’.

An official who spoke to Zwnews this Wednesday afternoon said the ruling party was not a ‘social media political party’ while citing a sinister ploy by a camp loyal to former Mbizo MP Vongaishe Mupereri which is said to have been using some journalists to ‘peddle falsehoods on social media’.

After triumphing in the DCCs held last December, the new executive encountered a Covid19 induced late assumption of office and the committee also feels that the attacks from their estranged colleagues in the party negatively affect their mandate of mobilizing supporters ahead of the next elections in 2023.

“It is apparent that our fellow comrades have been abusing the beauty of the digital dispensation by spreading falsehoods on social media but Zanu PF is not, and has never been,a social media political party. On this level of politics, we do not do that,” said DCC Secretary for Information and Publicity, Wallace Masiiwa in an interview with this publication.

“I think it is about time that we bury all our pre-electoral differences and unite for a common cause. We need to focus on our common enemy which is the opposition. As Kwekwe DCC, we are raring to go and unite the people through vigorous mobilization initiatives in the pursuit of achieving the 5 million-voter target projected by the party in the 2023 polls,” Masiiwa said.

He also added that the recent defection of the opposition’s former Kwekwe MP Blessing Chebundo and ex-Midlands Senator Lillian Timveous to Zanu PF is a clear sign of the duo’s belief in the new district coordinating committee.

“You can look at the Chebundo factor, for instance. It is clear that now there is that breath of fresh air and the new dispensation must rest assured that it now has a new DCC determined to work for the general good of our revolutionary party. We pride ourselves in the defection of Chebundo and Timveous”.

The two former opposition figures recently dumped the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance and Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T to join the ruling Zanu PF at a State House ceremony graced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa humiliatingly fell to Chebundo, who was virtually unknown, in parliamentary elections held in 2000.

