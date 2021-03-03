ZANU-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has told a Press conference that Kembo Mohadi, who resigned as vice-president this week amid a sex scandal, retains his party post.

“The Former Vice President of the country Cde K.C.D Mohadi’s position as Vice President and Second Secretary of the Party has not been affected by his resignation from the government,” he said.

Asked on the time frame of the appointment of the new Vice President, Moyo emphasized that the Party and the public stand guided by the appointing authority who is the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Moyo also said social media must be utilised without abusing the platforms, adding that journalists must not use a pen as the sword.

“The media fraternity must adhere to the code of ethics when reporting stories,” he added.

-Zwnews