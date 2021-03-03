The flooding of Mwazamutanda River in Mbire district has left close to 90 villagers homeless, according to reports.

On Wednesday, the state media reported that the floods which destroyed 18 houses has left at least 86 people homeless in the district.

It is understood that one woman and a child were also injured following the catastrophe.

According to Provincial Development Coordinator Timothy Maregere, the affected families have been relocated to schools while the Civil Protection Unit attends to the situation.

Maregere revealed that the water levels have subsided most fields along the Mwazamutanda River are submerged in water. Three boreholes in Mariga and Nyaruparo villages have also been affected by the floods.

state media/Zwnews