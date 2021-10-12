The Warriors of Zimbabwe are trailing to Black Stars of Ghana by 1 goal to nil in the World Cup Qualifier match currently underway at the National Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars got their goal in the 37th minute through Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars are coming from another win against the Warriors, having won the first leg by 3 goals to 1 in Accra on Saturday.

Warriors who are winless are bottom in group G.

Warriors starting lineup:

Talbert Shumba

Rahman Kutsanzira

Brendan Galloway

Alec Mudimu

Jordan Zemura

Khama Billiat

Kelvin Madzongwe

Teenage Hadebe

Marvelous Nakamba Knowledge Musona

Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Zwnews