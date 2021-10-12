The Warriors of Zimbabwe are trailing to Black Stars of Ghana by 1 goal to nil in the World Cup Qualifier match currently underway at the National Sports Stadium.
The Black Stars got their goal in the 37th minute through Thomas Partey.
The Black Stars are coming from another win against the Warriors, having won the first leg by 3 goals to 1 in Accra on Saturday.
Warriors who are winless are bottom in group G.
Warriors starting lineup:
Talbert Shumba
Rahman Kutsanzira
Brendan Galloway
Alec Mudimu
Jordan Zemura
Khama Billiat
Kelvin Madzongwe
Teenage Hadebe
Marvelous Nakamba Knowledge Musona
Terrence Dzvukamanja.
Zwnews