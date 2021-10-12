Reports from the Midlands town of Redcliff suggest that the wife of a 26-year old serial killer who murdered six people and seriously injured five others over the weekend has died.

A local businessman, Thubelihle Kheshow, who runs a hardware that deals in steel products, left the entire community asking more questions than answers after the nation woke up to the horiffic news that he had killed six people, including his own child, last Saturday morning.

During the killings, Kheshow is also said to have seriously injured five other people, including his wife.

And this publication understands that the now incarcerated serial killer’s wife has died after having succumbed to the injuries.

While confirming the sad development to i, a close family member said:

“She passed on this (Tuesday) morning. Four other people are still under admission at Kwekwe General Hospital”.

