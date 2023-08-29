Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba tells a press conference that last week’s general election was totally flawed and the country must now disband the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and prepare for fresh elections.

Speaking during a press conference currently underway, Siziba said the fresh polls should be supervised by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the international community.

He says Zimbabwe is entrapped in a deep political and election crisis that requires extraordinary measures to resolve.

“We have met to come up with a sustainable way forward.

“Our Constitution boldly states that the legislative authority derives from the people, not any other state institution.

“No result that excludes the people can be legitimate. The region can now see what we’ve said for years. We need new leaders,” he said.