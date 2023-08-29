It seems Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is not happy with how the just ended general elections were conducted, a political and Socio-Economic Commentator has said.

The commentator, Cde Never Maswerasei says: “Under normal circumstances, the Vice President would have congratulated his “boss” but no.

“End of X.”

Apparently, there has been rumours alleging that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy are not in good books.

Meanwhile, vote rigging claims which allegedly characterised the ruling party’s primary elections seem to have uncovered the alleged rift between the two.

It was alleged that Mnangagwa tried to dribble past his deputy, a former army general by imposing people of his choice. This reportedly saw the coming in of new faces and the fall of the old guard.

According to analysts, Mnangagwa was sabotaged in a ‘Bhora Musango’ scenario.

This was reportedly exposed from the Cowdray Park election data which revealed that ZANU PF supporters voted for their party’s parliamentary candidate but not for Mnangagwa.

In Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, for instance, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, who lost to CCC candidate Pashor Raphael Sibanda, got 6530 votes and Mnangagwa 3317 votes.

In Zvishavane-Ngezi, Zanu-PF candidate Mecky Jaravaza got 12 416 and the CCC’s Leopold Mudisi 11 348 votes.

Chamisa was higher than them all with 13 231 votes, while Mnangagwa was lower than all of them with 10 194.

Former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi notes the same:

“Simple Arithmetic analysis 136 seats represent 65% share of Parly seats, President scores 52 %. What accounts for the 13 % variance?

“Interestingly at the height of the @Hon_Kasukuwere campaign “System” put his impact at 13 % of the Ballot!”

While there has been reports that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are not in good books, the two have on various occasions publicly rubbished the claims.

But analysts say where there is smoke their is fire, as what happened during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s reign when the ruling party refuted factionalism reports until it could no longer be kept a secret.

Zwnews