A 24 year-old Hopley man was on Monday arrested for allegedly raping a Grade Seven pupil.

Aubi Mutika was reported to have pulled the pupil, aged 13, into his room after she was invited by her friend, and classmate, to the house at around 4pm.

Aubi went on to rape the pupil without protection once.

The victim tried in vain to fight back and her friend didn’t show up to rescue her.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying Aubi is expected to appear in court today.

“Police arrested a Hopley man for raping a minor child,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The minor informed her friends who in turn informed her father leading to the arrest.

“The victim has since been taken to the family support clinic at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical examination.”