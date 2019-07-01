WATCH:#Tajamuka/Sesijikile Announces Six-Day Shutdown …Starting Today

Renowned pressure group #Tajamuka/Sesijikile has announced and confirmed their planned demonstrations over the economic and political crises.

The protests are scheduled for the 1st to the 5th of July and would be extended to the 6th if their demands are not met.

They said that president Mnangagwa has to either resign or to convene an all-inclusive national dialogue convened by an independent mediator. Failure to meet the above demands, the group said that it will march to the state house on Saturday.

Watch the video below.