Three Planes ‘Stolen’ At Air Zimbabwe

3 Planes have vanished into thin air at Air Zimbabwe with the Auditor-general failing to ascertain their whereabouts, the Daily News on Sunday has reported.

Zimbabwe’s Auditor General Ms. Mildred Chiri told the publication that there is no paper trail to establish what happened to the 3 birds.

Chiri said that there were 3 MA60 Aircrafts that were not accounted for in the company’s Financial Statements. There was no lease agreement and there was no agreement of sale for the planes hence the AG didn’t know how to properly account for them.

The national airline apparently between 2005 and 2006 bought the aircrafts for a whopping $48 Million considering they said they bought 2 and got 1 free. The remainder was used to pay for ground support equipment and personnel training.

Documentation needed to support a bill of 1$4+ million was missing, Proof of Ownership for land and property that cost $3.9 Million was not given to the Auditor General.

This is just one account of the rot that is marring the parastatals as of today.

-Dailynews