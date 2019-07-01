Just In: Update On National Shutdown

Zimbabweans have ignored calls by #Tajamuka/Sesijikile to engage in massive national demonstrations. It is business as usual in the country’s major cities.
Below are Reports from citizen correspondents:
CITY STATUS
Harare: Nomal
– Zupco, commuter omnibuses operating
– Gulf complex fully open
– All supermatkets open
– Clothing shops open
– Telone, Zesa, Flee markets open
– Chicken inn & slicer open
– Fuel stations open
Bulawayo: Normal
– same as the Capital
– All shops open
– Schools open
Gweru: Normal
– same as the capital
– All shops open
– Schools open
Mutare: Normal
– Same as Harare
-All Shops open
Chinhoyi: Normal
– Same as Capital
– All businesses open
– Schools open
Masvingo: Normal
– Same as Harare
– Shops open
– School children at the Assemblies singing Simudzai Mureza WeZimbabwe
-ZwNews
Facebook Comments