Just In: Update On National Shutdown

- 2 hours ago
Today, Tajamuka reminded Mugabe to go

Zimbabweans have ignored calls by #Tajamuka/Sesijikile to engage in massive national demonstrations. It is business as usual in the country’s major cities.

Below are Reports from citizen correspondents:

CITY STATUS

Harare: Nomal
– Zupco, commuter omnibuses operating
– Gulf complex fully open
– All supermatkets open
– Clothing shops open
– Telone, Zesa, Flee markets open
– Chicken inn & slicer open
– Fuel stations open

Bulawayo: Normal
– same as the Capital
– All shops open
– Schools open

Gweru: Normal
– same as the capital
– All shops open
– Schools open

Mutare: Normal
– Same as Harare
-All Shops open

Chinhoyi: Normal
– Same as Capital
– All businesses open
– Schools open

Masvingo: Normal
– Same as Harare
– Shops open
– School children at the Assemblies singing Simudzai Mureza WeZimbabwe

