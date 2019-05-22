WATCH: Zim Man Cries…Thanks Mnangagwa, Chiwenga For The Economic Suffering

In a touching video, an unidentified Zimbabwean man cries, bemoaning the economic quagmire that the Mnangagwa led government has brought upon the people.

The man sarcastically thanks the presidium for bringing a better Zimbabwe…“I Want To Thank ED For Bringing Back The Zim That We Want.

The Video of the distressed man comes After the government announced the latest increase in the price of fuel by 45 percent, triggering increases in the prices of other basic commodities.

See Video Below