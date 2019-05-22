JUST IN: Lawyers Tell Chamisa To Go On With Congress

The MDC-Alliance has received a green light from their legal counsel to go ahead with its elective congress this week regardless of a recent High Court order which urged them to turn it into an extraordinary congress.
MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: “Our lawyers have advised us to proceed as we are doing and they will also be taking care of the needs.”
After the judgment was handed down, the party said it would file an appeal. However, by yesterday, the appeal had not yet been filed.
“It will be the first after the unfortunate demise of our icon (party founding leader) Morgan Tsvangirai. We are ready and the council took note of the legal issue which was left to our lawyers to deal with,” he said. The party also resolved to co-opt losing candidates at the provincial level.
“As you know, every administrative process has to be internally reviewed, has to be internally audited and in keeping of the rule of the law and democratic tenets, we wanted to make sure that anyone who had complaints, no matter how big or small, they had an opportunity to present them before the independent commission,” Mafume said.
-Agencies
