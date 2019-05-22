JUST IN: Lawyers Tell Chamisa To Go On With Congress

The MDC-Alliance has received a green light from their legal counsel to go ahead with its elective congress this week regardless of a recent High Court order which urged them to turn it into an extraordinary congress.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: “Our lawyers have advised us to proceed as we are doing and they will also be taking care of the needs.”

After the judgment was handed down, the party said it would file an appeal. However, by yesterday, the appeal had not yet been filed.