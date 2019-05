The current bank exchange rates for the RTGS$ today are as follows

USD to RTGS$: 4.5497

RTGS$ to RAND: 3.1700

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market Rates:

USD to RTGS$: 6.1

USD to BOND: 5.92

RTGS$ to RAND: 2.36

BOND to RAND: 2.43

More: marketwatch.co.zw