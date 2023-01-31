A video of Residents Looting a Truck Transporting Meat Has Gone Viral

Droves of people are filmed carrying cow carcasses on their shoulders in front of the helpless owner

A very angry man shared Twitter videos of people stealing meat from truck in KZN. A video, shared on Twitter by @AviationABC, shows people rushing towards a meat delivery truck stuck on the side of the road and helping themselves to the carcasses. The man took the video, reading out number plates as he claimed that people were stealing his meat and confronted them on camera.

An employer at Doctors Without Borders (MSF) could be slapped with disciplinary action after he was allegedly caught looting meat from a truck in KwaZulu-Natal.