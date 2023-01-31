The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said they are going to carry out guidance and counselling sessions against drug and substance abuse following a social media video where a schoolgirl is given a cigarette to smoke by an adult.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro, said they are going to carry out some campaigns.

“We will carry out guidance and counselling sessions as well as advocating against drug and substance abuse.”

Meanwhile, girl rights movement, Shamwari Yemwanasikana director Ekenia Chifamba, condemned the act.

“Drug abuse among the youths in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels, and a number of youths engaging in drug abuse is increasing yearly.

“We are therefore calling upon every Zimbabwean to join hands and fight and reduce drug and substance abuse to create a healthy Zimbabwe and a healthy generation. We do not approve the use of drug and substance abuse because our children are the future and the present. Their mental health is very important. Let’s all fight and denounce it,” she said.

The Girl Rights Collective, a network that advocates for the rights of girls in Zimbabwe, also encouraged the youth to be responsible and know that drugs are not the way to go.

“Let’s all support our children they need us right now.”

VIDEO, School girl seen smoking weed with popular drug dealer in Harare

hmetro, zwnews