A female cop charged with the [email protected] of her 10-year-old son made an appearance in the Siyabuswa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 40-year-old SAPS constable is accused of grooming her son.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, has sent shock waves through the community.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the woman was stationed at Groblersdal SAPS in Limpopo and faced charges of [email protected] of a minor child with additional charges of creating and distributing child p0rnographic material and s.e.xual grooming of a child.

According to Lizzy Suping, Ipid Spokesperson, the matter was adjourned to February 6 for a possible bail application.

“Ipid will oppose the bail application.”

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has expressed shock and strongly condemned the incident.

“The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation.

“Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still a Public Service Act employee of the SAPS, she should have known better that such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences.

“The SAPS does not have the space for such people who tarnish its image,“ he said.

Police said the son has been removed to a place of safety where he will be given psychological treatment and assistance.

-IOL