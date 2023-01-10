A Byo bound petrol tanker caught fire today near Malala Secondary School in Beitbridge Rural District in Zimbabwe

A haulage vehicle tanker has burst into flames some 20 kilometres outside Beitbridge along the Bulawayo highway from the border town.

The officer commanding Beitbridge Police Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo was yet to comment but witnesses posting on various social media platforms said the incident was close to the Malala Toll Gate, a few kilometres from the place of Beitbridge’s horror crash two days ago.

Eye witnesses said the tanker was near Malala Secondary School in the Beitbridge Rural District.

Fuel tanker bursts into flames Near Malala School along Beitbridge Bulawayo road..video

