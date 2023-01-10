The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- is investigating a murder case in which the body of a 25-year-old lady of the night was found lying on a bed in her room on 02/01/23 at Pioneer Village, Fort Rixon.

The body was half naked, wearing a green skirt and empty condom covers were found scattered on the floor.

A post-mortem was conducted at UBH on 09/01/23, and the results indicated that death was due to asphyxia and strangulation.

In another case, the body of a 24-year-old man who reportedly went missing on 02/01/23 was found floating in Maleme River, Shalom Farm, Kezi on 08/01/23.

Apparently, the police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

Zwnews