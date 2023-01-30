RUTENDO Matinyarare full video interview, Eskom blackouts, SA power-cuts…WATCH BELOW

RUTENDO video pulled down over state capture comments

It seems #NewzRoomAfrika has been pressured to remove the interview on #ZISCOsteel and #Eskom from their platforms and You Tube after it went viral, It is understandable why. Here is the full video, watch and download incase it’s removed again…Rutendo

RUTENDO VIDEO: The issue of load shedding in South Africa continues to be one of the most critical problems as the problems deepen by each day.

Speaking to Afrika Newsroom Rutendo Benson pointed out that the root issue is how EKSOM is run by the people who installed the system of apartheid

He further described that there has been a lot of externalization of profits from ESKOM to foreign companies hence it is no longer able to sustain itself.

This interview was however removed by Newsroom following pressure from other unidentified organisations and authorities to protect certain interests in the organisation.

Many have also threatened him regarding the issue and he had this to say:

Many are saying: “they are going to kill you in SA”. BUT actually, my fight against sanctions has angered financial interests in Zim, so I was advised to leave Zim as a hit was set in Sept. #IamWalkingDead, could even be slow poisoned already, but I must complete my calling.