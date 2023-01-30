Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Zimbabwe for an historic three-day State visit, his first such visit to a sub-Saharan country.

The much-anticipated visit is expected to culminate in the signing of various trade and investment agreements.

This inaugural visit by President Lukashenko is also aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Lukashenko and President Mnangagwa are expected to launch the Second Phase of the Zimbabwe-Belarus Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

In 2019, President Mnangagwa

visited Belarus, where the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.

However, the agricultural mechanisation has reportedly been dogged with allegations of corruption.

It is alleged that one of Lukashenko’s cronies Alexander Zingman has dirty deals links with President Mnangagwa’s government.

According to the Newshawks, he is involved in deals to the tune of US$62 million to do with fire tender.

