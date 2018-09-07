BREAKING News: ED Mnangagwa Announces Zimbabwe’s New Cabinet Ministers, Names….

LATEST News.. President Mnangagwa Appoints News Zim Cabinet Ministers

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be announcing his Cabinet very shortly. It is expected before or soon after 1330hrs Zimbabwe time, his aides and top government officials have confirmed.

Mnangagwa is expected to name government ministers and their deputies from State House.

Eyes will be on key and sensitive ministries like Defense, Information, Home Affairs and Finance.

Both Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi have arrived ahead of the cabinet announcement, also present is the Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

According to government sources, The President has his work cut out for him as he needs to accommodate military men, Mugabe loyalists, Lacoste faction members and War Veterans.

These groups are reportedly fighting to remain relevant by controlling key state institutions.

A lot of speculation has been that some of the old guard(a.k.a Dead Wood, former Zanu PF ministers)will not be returning to Cabinet but would instead be sent to the party HQ.

We will be updating this post as soon as we get the names of new government ministers. zwnews