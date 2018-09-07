Grace’s ex-hubby Goreraza praises Mugabe, ED Mnangagwa reconciliation

Interesting. Very interesting! The former President, Robert Mugabe has given President Mnangagwa’s victory his stamp of approval. Both sides have shown great maturity by warming up to each other and putting the past where it belongs, in the past. They can now move forward as their followers and supporters will follow their lead, bury the hatchet and breathe the same air again.

Being able to let go of the past is the first step towards forgiveness and reconciliation. Forgiveness is not just a virtue but forgiveness is divine. Every time you forgive, you touch the heart of God and force him to smile upon you. If He was angry with you and planning to punish you, His mercy will dilute his anger. Instead of punishment you will get a blessing.