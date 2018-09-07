WATCH Live Video: Zim New Cabinet…ED Mnangagwa Names Ministers

President ED Mnangagwa is expected to announce the new cabinet this afternoon.
George Charamba, the Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, says Cabinet Secretary Misheck Sibanda is finalising some “clerical work” and Cabinet will be announced shortly.
Mnangagwa, Mohadi and Chiwenga currently meeting behind closed doors.
1.Minister of Finance – Prof Mthuli Ncube
2. Minister of Sport – Kirsty Coventry
3. Minister of Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi
4. Minister of ICT – Kazembe Kazembe
5. Minister of Energy – Jorum Gumbo
6. Minister of Foreign Affairs – Sibusiso Moyo
7. Minister of Information – Monica Mutsvangwa
8. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – Prof Paul Mavhima
9. Minister of Mines – Winston Chitando
10. Minister of Home Affairs – Cain Mathema
11. Minister of Defence – Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
12. Minister of Health – Dr. Obbadiah Moyo
13. Minister of Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira
14. Minister of Lands and Agriculture – Perrence Shiri
15. Minister of Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza
16. Minister of Industry – Mangaliso Ndlovu
17. Minister of Local Government – July Moyo
18. Minister of SMEs – Sithembiso Nyoni
19. Minister of Public Service – Sekai Nzenza
20. Higher and Tertiary Education – Prof Amon Murwira