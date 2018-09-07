WATCH Live Video: Zim New Cabinet…ED Mnangagwa Names Ministers

President ED Mnangagwa is expected to announce the new cabinet this afternoon.

George Charamba, the Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, says Cabinet Secretary Misheck Sibanda is finalising some “clerical work” and Cabinet will be announced shortly.

Mnangagwa, Mohadi and Chiwenga currently meeting behind closed doors.

1.Minister of Finance – Prof Mthuli Ncube

2. Minister of Sport – Kirsty Coventry

3. Minister of Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi

4. Minister of ICT – Kazembe Kazembe

5. Minister of Energy – Jorum Gumbo

6. Minister of Foreign Affairs – Sibusiso Moyo

7. Minister of Information – Monica Mutsvangwa

8. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – Prof Paul Mavhima

9. Minister of Mines – Winston Chitando

10. Minister of Home Affairs – Cain Mathema

11. Minister of Defence – Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

12. Minister of Health – Dr. Obbadiah Moyo

13. Minister of Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira

14. Minister of Lands and Agriculture – Perrence Shiri

15. Minister of Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza

16. Minister of Industry – Mangaliso Ndlovu

17. Minister of Local Government – July Moyo

18. Minister of SMEs – Sithembiso Nyoni

19. Minister of Public Service – Sekai Nzenza

20. Higher and Tertiary Education – Prof Amon Murwira



