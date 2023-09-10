0 0

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has hit back at Zimbabwean government officials who have been attacking him over a SADC Election Observer Mission report which condemned the recent shambolic polls as neither free, fair nor credible.

President Hichilema says it is illogical (senseless) or abnormal for someone to resort to name-calling when one is trying to help them fix a problem they created in the first place.

Speaking in a video, Hichilema says Zambia will continue to contribute to the region’s wellbeing in the correct way.

Speaking on various platforms, the Zimbabwe government and ZANU PF officials have been attacking Zambia for leading the mission which condemned the polls as not having been free and fair.

The attacks were directed at Zambia despite Zimbabwean government officials fully aware that it is not Zambia which individually drafted the report.

Zambia is being accused of furthering foreign interests.

Over the years, as critics say, SADC had been treating Zimbabwe with kind gloves.

Zwnews

Video from Newshawks

