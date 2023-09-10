0 0

Former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma has died.

A senior Parliament of Zimbabwe official confirmed Zvoma’s death today.

“Yes, it’s true, but I am not the family spokesperson. I can’t talk before the family,” the official said.

Zvoma retired as Clerk of Parliament in November 2014.

He was involved in the formation of the Zimbabwe Pensioners Welfare Trust for Economic Development (ZPWT4ED) last year.

The group was formed, ostensibly to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential campaigns ahead of the election last month.